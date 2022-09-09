Where you can leave your tributes to the Queen in Waveney

Books of condolences have been opened in sites around Waveney as local communities pay their respects to the Queen.

In Lowestoft, the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast at Royal Plain and the Town Hall.

The town council confirmed a book of condolence has been placed at Lowestoft Library for people to leave their tributes.

Floral tributes can place placed on Royal Green, a council spokesperson confirmed.

Lowestoft mayor Alan Green said: “On behalf of the town of Lowestoft, and Councillors and Officers of Lowestoft Town Council, I would like to express our deep sadness following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We will be ensuring that the people of Lowestoft are provided the information and opportunities they need to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen and her life of service to our country, the commonwealth, and the world."

St Peter's Church, in Carlton Colville, will host a book of condolence, and will be open for private prayer or to light a candle, between 12pm and 2pm and 5pm to 7pm today (Friday), then daily between 12pm and 2pm until her funeral.

In Bungay, all flags in the town will be flown at half-mast, while a book of condolence has been placed in St Mary's Church, with floral tributes outside.

A book of condolence has also been opened at Beccles Town Hall, with members of the public welcome to sign between 9am until 4pm weekdays until the day after the funeral.

Floral tributes can be laid at the base of the church tower in Beccles.

St Michael's Church will also have a book of condolence.

A council spokesperson also confirmed the Bell Tower will not open for tours on Saturday, September 10, as planned out of respect for the Queen.

In Southwold, floral tributes may be placed on Bartholomew Green, while book of condolences have opened at Southwold Library and Town Hall.

Halesworth Library will also host a book of condolence, while floral tributes can be placed at the war memorial.

An online book of condolence has also been opened by Suffolk County Council at: www.suffolk.gov.uk/condolences.