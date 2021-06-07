Further joy as Olympian Charley Davison reaches flyweight final

Live

Published: 2:32 PM June 7, 2021

There was further joy for Olympian Charley Davison after she beat Italian Giordana Sorrentino to reach the final. - Credit: @gbboxing Twitter

Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison has improved her seeding for the Olympics after reaching the flyweight final of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifying event.

The 27-year-old mother-of-three beat Italian Giordana Sorrentino via unanimous points decision on Monday afternoon (June 7).

Having secured her ticket to Tokyo after qualifying for the Olympics on Saturday night in Paris with victory over third-seed Polish boxer Sandra Drabik, there was further joy as Davison continued her impressive form and took the unanimous points decision after outclassing the diminutive 21-year-old from Rome.

Charley Davison secured a place at the Tokyo Olympics. - Credit: Mick Howes

Charley will now face the tournament's number one seed, and the second ranked boxer in the world, Buse Naz Cakiroglu from Turkey in the gold medal bout on Tuesday afternoon (June 8).

After her latest victory - the third bout Charley has faced at the tournament - GB Boxing tweeted: "Charley continues to improve her seeding for Tokyo as she heads into tomorrow's flyweight final with at least a second place medal secured.

"Congrats Charley and best of luck for tomorrow!"

You may also want to watch:

The latest unanimous points decision continues the 27-year-old's incredible return to boxing, having only started competing again in 2018 following a seven-year break from the sport to start a family.

Now after completing a "fairytale story" to qualify for the Olympic Games, less than two years after returning to the sport, Charley faces a gold medal showdown tomorrow.

She will then head out to Japan with Team GB when the games begin next month.

Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley boxes for Attleborough Boxing Club but trains regularly in her hometown - on Lowestoft beach and her main base of Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate.

Norfolk and Waveney will be well represented when the games begin in July, with Giarnni Regini-Moran, who was born in Great Yarmouth and raised in Lowestoft, selected as part of British Gymnastics men's artistic team last month.

Manchester City star Lauren Hemp, from North Walsham, will also be travelling as the youngest member of Team GB's football team.