One road responsible for third of all speeding offences as drivers clocked doing twice the limit

Published: 6:04 AM August 16, 2018 Updated: 10:15 PM October 10, 2020

One third of all speeding offences since January last year in Waveney were committed on one stretch of road, statistics show.

Millenium Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

The A1117, also known as Millennium Way, in Lowestoft, saw 199 drivers charged with speeding between January 1, 2017 and July 4, 2018.

Of the 630 drivers caught speeding over the past year and a half in Waveney, two were caught going twice the speed limit.

A Land Rover was clocked at 85mph on the A1117 and a Vauxhall Vectra was caught going 61mph in a 30mph zone on Corton Road, both in Lowestoft.

The statistics also highlight the five worst streets for speeding in Lowestoft and across Beccles and Bungay, with roads which drop from 60mph to 30mph zones and longer, straighter roads, attracting the most speeders.

You may also want to watch:

In Lowestoft, the worst streets included the A1144 (St Peter's Street/Normanston Drive), the B1384 (Stradbroke Road), the A146 (Beccles Road) and the B1385 (Corton Road).

In Beccles and Bungay, the worst street was the A144 (St John's Road) in Bungay with 51 offences. The A145 at London Road and George Westwood Way in Beccles saw 39 and 13 offenders respectively, with the B1062 at Flixton Road and Hillside Road East in Bungay attracting 23 and 11 speeders respectively.

One London Road resident, Alan Hall, said the road has become a 'rat run.'

He said: 'I live next to the vets and this road has become what is best described as a rat run. Not enough people have been injured or killed for the police to take action. Suffolk Police have got rid of all their cameras.

'These people who speed along the road are a blight on the people who live here.'

Detective Inspector Chris Hinnit from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit said: 'Speeding is one of the 'fatal four' offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision - alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

'All too often officers have to deal with the results of drivers speeding, which can be devastating, with families and friends being left behind to pick up their lives after the event. One fatality on our roads is one too many.'

He added: 'Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.

'Drivers shouldn't use these limits as targets; there are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions. The faster you are travelling, the less time you have to react to the unexpected and stop safely.'

Worst offenders

A Honda CB 1000 motorbike caught at 92mph on the 60mph A146 in Beccles.

Land Rover Sport caught at 90mph on the 70mph A47 in Lowestoft.

Land Rover caught at 85mph on the 40mph Millennium Way in Lowestoft.

A Volkswagen caught at 71mph on the 40mph Millennium Way in Lowestoft.

A Dacia caught at 69mph on the 40mph Millennium Way in Lowestoft.

Vauxhall Vectra caught at 61mph on the 30mph Corton Road in Lowestoft.

Honda caught at 60mph on the 30mph Beccles Road in Lowestoft.

A Volskwagen LT35 caught at 57mph on the 30mph Waveney Drive in Lowestoft.

A Peugeot 208 caught at 55mph on the 30mph Peto Way in Lowestoft.

A Seat Leon caught at 53mph on the 30mph B1062 in Bungay.