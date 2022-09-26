‘Amazing response’ as hundreds support open day at fire station

After an absence of two-and-a half-years a fire station in a coastal town opened its doors to the public - and the response exceeded expectations.

The Lowestoft South Fire Station open day was hailed a success. - Credit: Mick Howes

As well as fire engines, the Lowestoft South Fire Station in Stradbroke Road was packed with emergency vehicles from other services who often work alongside their fire colleagues

Station manager Neil Henderson said: "We were determined to hold an open day again so that we could invite the public to see what appliances and equipment we have here at Lowestoft as well as raising funds for the Firefighter’s charity.

"But we also wanted to show them the other services which help and assist the public in and around the town and surrounding areas.

“The response from the public has been absolutely amazing," he added.

"We weren’t really expecting this amount of people to turn up, but we are delighted to have so many come out to support us and to see what we do within the community.

"It is really important to us.”

There were a range of displays for people to see, including a Unimog 4x4 response vehicle that was demonstrating rescuing a horse, but which is also used for water rescues.

Many youngsters enjoyed siting on the fire bike which is used to offer road safety advice to bikers including a ‘Biker Down’ course – while others tried their hand at directing water from fire hoses.

People were also able to go into the smoke house which is used for breathing-apparatus training where they were shown search and rescue techniques and how to use a thermal image camera.

Mr Henderson added: “As well as Suffolk Fire and Rescue vehicles and personnel we also had Suffolk Police and the Broads Beat team with the Norfolk Police Boat.

"HM Coastguard and volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue - who assist with the water rescue and searching for missing people - were also kept busy demonstrating their equipment as was the 4x4 Response Team who give us their time transporting members of the public if there are floods.

“This is a community fire station, and we are invested in the community.

"As well as our fire and rescue duties we can offer a home fire safety check and will come out and fit a free smoke detector for anyone who needs a detector fitted."