Lowestoft Journal > News

'Its a thrill': Talks under way to make Banksy work 'a feature' for park

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:23 PM August 19, 2021   
Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

A parish council is continuing talks with park owners over making a Banksy artwork "a feature" for the area.

With new protective screens having been installed on artworks created by the world's most famous street artist Banksy in Lowestoft, the council is also discussing further safety improvements at the mural in Oulton Broad.

Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Oulton Broad Parish Council said it was thrilled to have a confirmed piece of Banksy artwork on Nicholas Everitt Park after the mural was installed on the bridge over the landspring drain in the park.

Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Having worked with East Suffolk Council over installing the protective screens on the artwork that showcases three children near a boat structure next to the tagline 'We're all in the same boat', it also featured a corrugated metal sheet that was used as a boat, but the parish council removed this as "it was blocking the flow of the landspring drain".

After street murals had appeared across Suffolk and Norfolk recently as part of the graffiti artist's Great British Spraycation, Banksy confirmed last Friday that he had been behind the spray paintings along the coast.

And, after much speculation, the street art that formed part of 'A Great British Spraycation' in Oulton Broad has provided a welcome boost.

Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Oulton Broad Parish Council chairman Sandra Keller said: "Its a thrill to now have Banksy confirm the artwork as his."

Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

After the parish council removed the metal 'boat' earlier this month over flooding fears, talks are continuing over this part of the display.

Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mrs Keller said: "We also continue our discussions with the Environment Agency, who have responsibility for the landspring drain, to find a solution for displaying the metal boat part of the artwork.

Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

"Unfortunately when the boat was installed it blocked the water flow in the landspring drain, which causes a problem with heavy rain and would cause problems during the winter.

"There are discussions under way to find the right solution for this.

Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

"Following a meeting of the Nicholas Everitt Park Trust, which is the charity that owns the park, last week, we are now looking at what we can do to the area, to make a feature of Banksy's work, and importantly find a safe way for people to view it."

Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

