National recognition as care home 'heroes' are honoured

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:37 PM October 27, 2021   
Broadlands Oulton Broad Lowestoft

Broadlands, a CQC Outstanding-rated care home in Oulton Broad, has been shortlisted as a finalist in two categories at the Caring UK Awards. - Credit: Angela Adams

Staff at a popular care home were celebrating this week.

Broadlands, a CQC Outstanding-rated care home in Oulton Broad, has been shortlisted as a finalist in two categories at the Caring UK Awards.

They have been recognised in the national awards, which recognise excellence and achievement in the care sector across the UK.

As well as being named finalists for the care team of the year category, the team at Broadlands were also recognised for their compassion and dedication to end of life care.

Anne Maas, manager of the home - operated by not-for-profit organisation Greensleeves Care - in Lowestoft, said: “I’m delighted that our wonderful care team at Broadlands has been shortlisted for the Care Team of the Year Award.

"It is especially meaningful considering the pandemic, as I cannot stress enough how hard they have worked to keep our residents safe and happy.

"They really are heroes.

"To be recognised for our compassionate end of life care is also a great honour.”

The winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at The Athena in Leicester on Thursday, December 2.

