Town park unrecognisable in picturesque photograph

Jasper King

Published: 12:13 PM April 8, 2021   
nicholas everitt park

Caine Hammond's photograph of Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, pictured on Monday, April 5. - Credit: Caine Hammond Photography

A town park has been left looking unrecognisable after a picturesque picture was taken by a talented young photographer.

Caine Hammond, 27, from Lowestoft, took a photo of Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad flooded on Monday, April 5.

Mr Hammond started long exposure photographer as a hobby during lockdown.

He said: "When I found out the park was flooded I rushed down and just took a long exposure shot.

"I had to make sure the tide was right and the long exposure lense gives the photo that cloudy and ghostly look."

Mr Hammond has taken several other photos around Suffolk in Covehithe, Kessingland and under Orwell Bridge in Ipswich.

Mr Hammond said: "I started photography around two years ago but it became a real hobby during lockdown.

"To take a photo of this standard it just takes practice, practice practice."

Mr Hammond has been overwhelmed by the response to the photo on social media.

He added: "The response online has been amazing and recognised nationally so it is great to know people like the photo."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
