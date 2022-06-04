Boats join party in the park jubilee fun at Oulton Broad

Jubilee celebrations were bathed in sunshine as crowds headed to Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad for a picnic in the park event.

The free event saw families enjoy a treasure hunt trail, craft fair and music from the bandstand featuring the Vibrations Roadshow, The Vibettes and Fiona Harber.

A large crowd gathered for the party in the park event - Credit: Mick Howes

On the Broad, the Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club arranged a special parade of boating.

Motor cruisers, yachts, sailing dinghies and a rib completed two laps with crews waving and sounding their horns.

Boats joined in the jubilee fun - Credit: Mick Howes

Friday's event was organised by Oulton Broad Parish Council in association with the Nicholas Everitt Park Trust and the Lowestoft Lions Club.

A boat celebrates the jubilee on Oulton Broad - Credit: Mick Howes

Chair of Oulton Broad Parish Council, Sandra Keller, said: "The day went better than we had anticipated and, on behalf of the Nicholas Everitt Park Trust, it was nice to see so many people joining us to celebrate our Queen's 70th jubilee anniversary."

Eric and Wendy More and Carolyn Cook on the Lowestoft Lions stall - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Lions president, John Swatton, said: "Our treasure trail saw 300 children taking part and seeking the answer to clues placed around the park to win a small bag full of treasure."

A royal tribute is paid by this fast-moving boat - Credit: Mick Howes

The Lions mascot helped make the event a roaring success - Credit: Mick Howes

Singer Fiona Harber - Credit: Mick Howes

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.