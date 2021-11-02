Church bells ring out to welcome COP26 climate crisis delegates

A church in Oulton, near Lowestoft, joined with bell towers throughout the UK to chime out a welcome to delegates to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The bells of St. Michael’s Church in Oulton rang out at 6pm on Saturday, October 30 - joining hundreds of church bells across the UK in ringing out a call for urgent action on climate change.

St. Michael’s Church in Oulton - Credit: Mick Howes

With the St. Michael's Bell Team taking part in the national ring, they welcomed delegates from all around the world to COP 26 in Glasgow - while reminding them of the urgency in tackling the climate dangers faced by the planet.

Bellringer Robin Keightley said: “St Michael’s has six bells, five of which are over 400 years old and were made in Norwich.

"We rang them for 30 minutes to signify hope for international co-operation in tackling change.

"In wartime the church bells would be used to warn of invasion and the idea of ringing the bells tonight right across the country is to signal our warning to COP 26 delegates of our concern about climate change.”

Team Vicar Designate for the Oulton Broad Team Ministry Rev Andy Bunter - who has pastoral responsibility for St Michael’s - added: “For hundreds of years the church bells have been calling people to join in worship and mission – so it is great that we are ringing the bells today to call people to safeguard the integrity of God’s creation by caring for the world around them."