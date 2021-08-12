Outdoor cinema returns in Southwold with special celebration

Published: 7:07 AM August 12, 2021

An aerial view of Southwold's Outdoor Cinema, ahead of its return next week. - Credit: My Southwold Business Partnershi

A celebration of singing, dancing and laughter will see four feel-good films screened this month as outdoor cinema continues in Southwold.

After making a welcome return to the seaside in May, Southwold's Outdoor Cinema is back in August with a quartet of films being screened to a socially distanced audience on Southwold Common.

Next Thursday and Friday, August 19/20 two films celebrating female empowerment - Bridget Jones's Diary and Emma - will be screened.

With Suffolk Secrets supporting both nights, local hospitality is provided by Tiptree Tea Rooms, Adnams and Oliver Platt Events as you can enjoy the entertainment with English cream tea and glasses of Pimm's.

The following week a Mamma Mia double bill will be screened on August 26/27, as Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here we go again is showcased, with audiences encouraged to embrace the Abba vibe with a fancy dress competition that will see winners announced each night.

Local food will be Greek themed, and Oliver Platt Events will provide drinks.

You may also want to watch:

Audiences will watch the classic films from a 42ft screen, listen via state-of-the-art noise-cancelling headphones on socially distanced pitches - with audiences encouraged to bring their own seats, umbrellas or even mini tents.

Organised by My Southwold Business Partnership, all proceeds from the events are donated to Comic Relief or reinvested back into the town to benefit the residents, visitors and local businesses.

Tickets are £12.50 per person and are sold as individual tickets and in groups of two, four or six.

Each group will be assigned a socially distanced pitch and will need to bring seating.

A spokesman for the event organisers said: "For those that want to embrace the outdoor cinema experience even further, the first two rows are available as VIPs at £16.50 per person and include a free drink.

"Filmmaker Richard Curtis and Emma Freud have generously supported the films.

"They are local to Southwold and avid supporters of all projects that benefit their community."

The events open at 5.30pm with the films starting once the sun sets around 7.45pm.

You can buy tickets at https://southwoldevents.seatedly.com











