New outdoor gyms unveiled at two sites in Oulton Broad

Published: 8:40 AM August 20, 2021

Nicholas Everitt Park trustee Brian Keller and Oulton Broad Parish Clerk, Tina Newby, on the outdoor gym equipment in the park. - Credit: Mick Howes

New outdoor gym equipment has been installed at two sites in Oulton Broad.

The new exercise and keep fit equipment for adults has been unveiled at Nicholas Everitt Park and also at Kesgrave Drive.

The installation of the new adult gym equipment, which has taken place over recent weeks at the two sites overseen by Oulton Broad Parish Council, has also proved popular as it is being well used by youngsters.

Kaitlyn Rihanna on a cross trainer at Nicholas Everitt Park. - Credit: Mick Howes

At Kesgrave Drive, the outdoor gym facilities have been installed not far away from the existing children's play area.

The Kesgrave Drive facility in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Mick Howes

The exercise equipment – which is already being well used by the community – is providing important health benefits.

Oulton Broad Parish Council chairman Sandra Keller said: "The new outdoor gym has now been installed at Nicholas Everitt Park, and also at another of our sites at Kesgrave Drive.

Some of the outdoor gym equipment in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We are delighted with the range of keep fit equipment and have seen this all very well used already.

"The gym facilities have been funded by a range of external grants which we have secured, and the Community Infrastructure Levy grant.

"The cost of the project across both sites was 99.5 per cent grant funded, meaning just a very small amount had to be paid by the parish council.

"An outdoor gym was something which was asked for in our parish survey a couple of years back and we are pleased to now provide this facility”.

With the outdoor fitness equipment encouraging a healthier lifestyle, Mrs Keller added: "The gym equipment at the two sites is being used a lot and we are very happy with it."

As the new gym equipment provides a range of keep fit options at the two locations, it is offering "everyone the opportunity" to use them at the main Nicholas Everitt Park site or at the "quieter" Kesgrave Drive location.

The outdoor gym, is comprised of numerous pieces of equipment including an air walker, a chest press, a skier, an arm bike, a cross trainer, a stepper and more.