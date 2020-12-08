'Suffolk Banksy' painting given to local zoo will go up for auction

Published: 10:06 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 10:45 AM December 8, 2020

The painting 'Anxiety' was left at the gates of Banham Zoo during the first lockdown - Credit: Zoological Society of East Anglia

A painting by elusive artist 'The Hat' - otherwise known as the 'Suffolk Banksy' - is being put up for auction.

Banham Zoo, near Diss. Pic: Banham Zoo - Credit: Archant

The Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZESA), which runs Banham Zoo in Norfolk and Africa Alive! in Suffolk, received the mysterious painting under cover of darkness at the gates of Banham Zoo during the first lockdown.

Claudia Roberts, Managing Director, said: “Thank you to ‘The Hat’ for such a kind and generous gesture during our time of need.

"‘Anxiety’ is a magnificent painting that would make a beautiful addition to any home or private collection.

"The painting’s name of ‘Anxiety’ is quite apt given our charity’s circumstances over the last nine months.

"Even more so, as the charity’s ethos is to provide opportunities to increase social wellbeing through the proven connection between wellbeing, animals and nature”.

ZSEA set up a new fundraising campaign when the pandemic first struck, 'Wild About Survival', to help Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! survive the difficult time ahead.

The charity is now putting this painting up for auction with all proceeds from the sale of the painting going into this fundraising pot.

Claudia Roberts commented: “We are delighted to have raised £50,000 so far through ‘Wild about Survival’, but we still have a mountain to climb.

"ZSEA needs a minimum of £25,000 per week to care for more than 10,000 animals at both zoos; now with the added pressure of not receiving any income during two lockdowns.

"By putting this painting up for auction, as requested by the Hat in their handwritten note, it means that a lucky member of the public can enjoy it from the comfort of their own home and we also get to raise vital funds. We are very grateful to The Hat, whoever they may be!”.

The painting is being auctioned on Saturday, 12th December by Lacy Scott & Knight Auctioneers, Lot number 2445.

The event is being hosted online with live bidding from 10am.

To pre-register for bidding visit the Lacy Scott & Knight website and search for ‘anxiety’.