All creatures great and small and fun-filled fete to take centre stage

Parachuting teddy bears and all creatures great and small will descend on grounds close to a Lowestoft-area church this weekend.

Activities for all will attract the crowds to the clifftop Pakefield Church setting as the annual summer fete takes place from 2pm on Saturday, July 16.

The fun-filled event has been organised "to raise much needed funds for the fabric of our beautiful" All Saints & St Margaret's Church in Pakefield.

Held on the church field, there will be stalls, sideshows, a raffle, bottle stall and a barbecue, while delicious refreshments cakes and savouries will be served in the Church hall.

A spokesman said: "There will be activities for all the family to enjoy with the highlight of teddy bears parachuting from the Church tower - plus giving them a zip wire facility too – with the sea breezes providing extra excitement of their descent from the Church tower."

At 3pm on Sunday, July 17 a special outdoor service "for all pets and their owners" will see scores of animals blessed on the field outside Pakefield Church Hall as the popular 'Blessing of the Animals Service' returns.