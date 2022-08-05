Brave souls sought as leap of faith from church tower returns

Brave souls are being sought to take the leap of faith as a popular event returns next month.

People will be able to take the plunge at Pakefield Church, near Lowestoft, and abseil down its tower in front of friends and family as the popular event returns on Saturday, September 24.

Organisers are looking for 30 brave souls to take up the challenge of descending 60ft down the face of the tower at the clifftop church at Pakefield, secured by abseil ropes.

Money raised from this year’s sponsored abseil will be for the churches bell tower, with a minimum donation of £50 - which covers the cost of the instructors and insurance - allowing abseilers to experience the thrill of the descent.

Organiser Michelle Clarke said: “We are delighted to welcome back qualified instructor Chris Petty and his team who have assisted on the previous three occasions and they will give all the necessary advice to ensure a safe descent and an enjoyable experience.”

There are still some spaces left so If you would like to be considered for the sponsored abseil please email Michelle on pakefieldchurchabseil2022@yahoo.com