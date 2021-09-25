Have your say about the future of Pakefield's eroding coastline

Published: 4:14 PM September 25, 2021

The Pakefield temporary protection works being carried out this week. - Credit: Mick Howes

People are being urged to have their say about future options for the coast.

A combination of new gaming technology and an event will be held next week to encourage people to have their say on what they value about Pakefield and the future of the coast.

Taking place next Friday, October 1 at Pakefield Church Hall, Coastal Partnership East - the coastal management team for East Suffolk Council - will be launching the first step in engaging with the community in Pakefield about how to manage the continuing erosion.

Temporary protection at the base of the cliff and beach south of Arbor Lane in Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A virtual visitor centre will also be launched next week that uses new gaming technology developed during the Covid-19 lockdown to ensure communities could still access information about their coast.

Earlier this month maintenance work was being carried out as new defences were installed to slow erosion and help support the vulnerable cliffs at Pakefield, in Lowestoft.

The fencing and warning signs installed at the base of the cliff and beach south of Arbor Lane in Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “We would like local people to tell us what they value about Pakefield, what is important to them and how they feel about the future management of this stretch of the coast.

"We are pleased to offer the opportunity to meet our team in person, but we also recognise that people need flexible access to information.

"Our virtual visitor centre can provide on-demand information as well as the opportunity to leave questions for the team and their feedback.”

During the 2019 and 2020 winter seasons, the erosion at Pakefield exceeded all predictions.

Warning signs urge people to stay safe on the coast and near the eroding cliffs at Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Archant

Erosion of the cliffs at the southern end of the coastline resulted in the caravan park losing some concrete bases and the need to move static vans.

This has also left four clifftop properties at risk of being lost to erosion in the near future.

With Coastal Partnership East working closely with the Community Steering Group to install a temporary solution in December 2020, further private emergency works have recently been supported.

Data, evidence and coastal processes are being analysed and options for a longer-term solution are in development.

The virtual visitor centre will be available from October 1 at https://pakefield.public.co.uk

The drop-in event at Pakefield Church Hall runs from 5.30pm to 8.30pm where the project officers will be on hand to answer queries.