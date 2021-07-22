Gallery
Lowestoft-area high school honours Year 11 students with glitzy prom
- Credit: Mick Howes
Staff, students and parents rallied round to ensure that the class of 2021 at one Lowestoft-area high school was able to celebrate in style.
After having their studies affected by two periods of remote learning, and Covid related issues leading to an earlier postponement of the end of year event, the Year 11 Prom at Pakefield High School in Lowestoft was finally able to go ahead this week.
With the students heading off to new and exciting ventures, having been at the high school on London Road, Pakefield for a number of years, there was the chance to celebrate as they gathered in tuxedos and dresses for their glitzy leavers’ prom.
Held at the school on Monday, July 19, 150 Year 11 students attended Pakefield High School’s prom - as they celebrated the end of KS4 courses.
With a number of proms and end of year events across the region being cancelled amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the Pakefield Year 11 prom was successfully held by staff "to ensure that Year 11 had the best send-off after an incredibly difficult 18 months".
A school spokesman said: "We are so proud of the class of 2021.
"Year 11 have been a fantastic year group, and this was the chance to give them the send-off they deserve for all their hard work.
"Thanks to everyone for their support in making this happen!"
With the dress code for the prom being “Dress to Impress!”, the students gathered with a range of colourful suits, dresses and outfits on display.
They arrived for the special occasion in a range of vehicles - including limousines, classic cars, motorbikes and even a fire engine - before an evening of celebration was held.
And there was even opportunities for staff to join in remotely on the night.
Acting Head of School, Dan Bagshaw, said: "For the first time, the prom was held at the school, ensuring the event was inclusive and affordable so as many students as possible could attend.
"A disco, photo booth and sweet bar kept everyone entertained, with the prom king and queen being awarded at the end of the night.
"The students had a great night, and will be returning to school in a few weeks for their GCSE results."