Road reopens following gas main leak at home

Published: 3:56 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM August 17, 2021

Stradbroke Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft was closed following a reported gas leak. - Credit: Adam Boggis

A road in south Lowestoft has reopened after a gas main leak.

Firefighters, police and Cadent engineers responded following an incident in Stradbroke Road, Pakefield.

Motorists and bus travellers faced delays after Stradbroke Road in Lowestoft was closed at about 2pm on Tuesday, August 17.

A police spokesman said: "We took a call of a gas leak on Stradbroke Road at 2.10pm.

"Fire crews also in attendance, with gas engineers on route as the road was closed."

Two fire crews from Lowestoft South and north Lowestoft fire stations responded, with some properties nearby briefly evacuated, with firefighters having left the scene within 45 minutes.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said two crews "attended a gas leak in the front garden of a property" on Stradbroke Road.

Firefighters put a cordon in place following the gas main leak in the front garden of the home, with two BA's used to "assess damage" and "make temporary repair" with "covering jets in place."

The road was reopened about 3.40pm.