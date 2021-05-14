Pakefield Man set for summer showcase

Published: 2:34 PM May 14, 2021

An iconic sculpture that proved popular with festivalgoers and the people of Lowestoft is set to be showcased once more in an "inspiring setting" next month.

Having illuminated the First Light Festival on Lowestoft’s south beach in 2019 the iconic Pakefield Man will feature as part of the annual Sculpture in the Valley trail at Potton Hall on the edge of Dunwich forest.

The annual Sculpture in the Valley trail returns for the seventh time from Friday, May 28 to Sunday, June 27.

Curated by David Baldry, three new artists will appear at Sculpture in the Valley 2021 - a flagship event for Waveney & Blyth Arts.

Tobias Ford had captured the hearts of visitors to the inaugural First Light Festival with Pakefield Man - a large iron human form which was inspired by a flint, evidence of the earliest humans in Britain, found under Pakefield Cliffs.

He will preside over the Wildflower Meadow and tower over visitors to Potton Hall.

Laurence Edwards will be exhibiting A Thousand Tides (edition no 2) a twin of the bronze figure at Butley Creek, while Mark Goldsworthy is bringing Cynosure to the Meditation Garden.

A Waveney & Blyth Arts spokesman said: "The theme of the trail ‘Reflections on Landscape’ asked artists to make sculptural work on our perspectives and relationships with the natural world.

"The beautiful Potton Hall site is nestled in a valley, with sheep grazing fields, formal gardens, and wildflower meadow and is the perfect site for over 40 pieces that perfectly answer that brief."

Tickets are only available in advance and for timed slots making Sculpture in the Valley an outdoor sculpture trail which will allow visitors to socially distance in their own bubble, or household, around the large, spread out grounds of the hall on Blythburgh Road, Saxmundham.

Entry to Sculpture in the Valley 2021 is £6 for adults, £5 members of Waveney & Blyth Arts, wheelchair users £2 while under 18s are free.

The Yurt Café will be open every day for light lunches, drinks, cakes, and homemade refreshments.

For more information about Waveney & Blyth Arts and ticket information visit www.waveneyandblytharts.com







