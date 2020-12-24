Santa Sleigh tour and community tree helps spread festive joy
- Credit: Mick Howes
Santa provided a "wonderful" festive treat for young and old on his tour of Pakefield this week.
Making a welcome appearance in numerous roads around Pakefield in Lowestoft on Monday and Tuesday evening, Santa was able to wave to the crowds as his sleigh arrived to spread joy around the neighbourhood.
Complete with reindeers and Santa's little helpers, the Santa sleigh tour was organised by the Pakefield Community Group.
And as the sleigh travelled down streets including Walmer Road, The Avenue, Grand Avenue, Cliftonville Road, Cranesbill Road and more, the smiles on the faces of young and old said it all.
It has been busy few weeks for the Pakefield Community Group, after arranging for the community Christmas Tree to be installed at Pakefield Terminus.
You may also want to watch:
Decorations for the community tree were made by youngsters in Pakefield Primary School's nursery class, who put up all the decorations that they had made last week.
Youngsters from the Topcats charity also had a great time making decorations for the tree, and the community group presented a donation toTopcat’s Appeal last week.
Most Read
- 1 Wetherspoons defends 'unbelievable' coronavirus posters
- 2 All you need to know about Tier 4 rules
- 3 People urged not to travel on Christmas Eve as Norfolk hit by major flooding
- 4 Coastal restaurant asks customers for proof of tier
- 5 'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council
- 6 New holiday park owners say work on site could start 'within weeks'
- 7 'Follow the rules' plea from 'very busy' Norfolk hospitals
- 8 Couple who met on train home from evening out mark 70 years married
- 9 'New life' provided to family business as motor dealership expands
- 10 Joy as 'significant part' of town's railway heritage returns