Santa Sleigh tour and community tree helps spread festive joy

Published: 10:43 AM December 24, 2020

Santa on his sleigh as it makes its way through Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Santa provided a "wonderful" festive treat for young and old on his tour of Pakefield this week.

Santa on his sleigh as it makes its way through Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Making a welcome appearance in numerous roads around Pakefield in Lowestoft on Monday and Tuesday evening, Santa was able to wave to the crowds as his sleigh arrived to spread joy around the neighbourhood.

Santa on his sleigh as it makes its way through Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Complete with reindeers and Santa's little helpers, the Santa sleigh tour was organised by the Pakefield Community Group.

Santa on his sleigh as it makes its way through Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

And as the sleigh travelled down streets including Walmer Road, The Avenue, Grand Avenue, Cliftonville Road, Cranesbill Road and more, the smiles on the faces of young and old said it all.

The community tree is installed at Pakefield Terminus. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

It has been busy few weeks for the Pakefield Community Group, after arranging for the community Christmas Tree to be installed at Pakefield Terminus.

The decorated community tree at Pakefield Terminus. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

Decorations for the community tree were made by youngsters in Pakefield Primary School's nursery class, who put up all the decorations that they had made last week.

Youngsters from the Topcats charity also had a great time making decorations for the tree, and the community group presented a donation toTopcat’s Appeal last week.