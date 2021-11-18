Hundreds turn out to witness moving performance

REVIEW

Mozart Requiem and Laudate Dominum – Pakefield Singers

St Mary's Church in Halesworth, Saturday, November 13

The typically seasonal weather seemed to set the scene on the evening of November 13, as we headed out to Pakefield Singers’ concert in the delightfully brightly lit and welcoming St Mary’s Church, Halesworth.

The weather didn’t dampen the spirits of the large audience however – turning out in their hundreds to support this popular local choir.

Standing-room only and the complete sell out of tickets was a good indication of the reputation that Vetta Wise and Pakefield Singers have in the area.

Pakefield Singers presenting Mozart Requiem and Laudate Dominum at St Mary's Church in Halesworth. - Credit: Graham Betts

The programme started with Mozart’s Laudate Dominum sung by Katalin Prentice.

Having not heard this extremely talented soprano before, her pure tones soaring to the lofty heights of the church presented a perfect hors d’oeuvres for the mighty Requiem which was to follow and was thoroughly deserving of the enthusiastic applause following her performance.

From then on, you could have heard a pin drop.

Tackling a work of such magnitude as the Requiem is no mean feat for any amateur choir.

However, from the opening bars of the Requiem aeternam, through the exquisite Lacrimosa (never fails to draw a tear), to the final chords of the Communio, what struck most was the mastery in the blend of the voices.

Beautiful lines emerged in the fugal entries like silk, pianissimos hung magically suspended in the lofty heights of the church, contrasting with, and anticipating those dramatic climatic moments, punctuated by Latin diction you could cut with a knife.

The choir, soloists Katalin Prentice, Shirley Smith, Krenulla Curzon, Evan Ruth and Christopher Upton, accompanied by the sympathetic and highly skilled organist Tim Patient, presented a performance of a calibre that would not be out of place on the professional stage.

This, all under the baton of Choral Director Vetta Wise - whose professional reputation and pedigree (local and international) is widely recognised - and whom we are lucky to have as a member of our local community.

Review by Stella Calver LTCL, LLCM, PGCE (music teacher)