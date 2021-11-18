Hundreds turn out to witness moving performance
Stella Calver
- Credit: Graham Betts
REVIEW
Mozart Requiem and Laudate Dominum – Pakefield Singers
St Mary's Church in Halesworth, Saturday, November 13
The typically seasonal weather seemed to set the scene on the evening of November 13, as we headed out to Pakefield Singers’ concert in the delightfully brightly lit and welcoming St Mary’s Church, Halesworth.
The weather didn’t dampen the spirits of the large audience however – turning out in their hundreds to support this popular local choir.
Standing-room only and the complete sell out of tickets was a good indication of the reputation that Vetta Wise and Pakefield Singers have in the area.
The programme started with Mozart’s Laudate Dominum sung by Katalin Prentice.
Most Read
- 1 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
- 2 Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van
- 3 Timber supplier says stock levels back to normal after shortages
- 4 Chase star Mark 'The Beast' is coming to Lowestoft in December
- 5 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
- 6 Family-run boutique hotel welcomes new management in town
- 7 Vaccination bus to offer first, second and booster Covid jabs in Lowestoft
- 8 Museum illuminated with thousands of lights for special Christmas event
- 9 It's back! Popular Christmas Day swim to return to Lowestoft
- 10 'Such a fantastic school' - Joy at improved Ofsted rating
Having not heard this extremely talented soprano before, her pure tones soaring to the lofty heights of the church presented a perfect hors d’oeuvres for the mighty Requiem which was to follow and was thoroughly deserving of the enthusiastic applause following her performance.
From then on, you could have heard a pin drop.
Tackling a work of such magnitude as the Requiem is no mean feat for any amateur choir.
However, from the opening bars of the Requiem aeternam, through the exquisite Lacrimosa (never fails to draw a tear), to the final chords of the Communio, what struck most was the mastery in the blend of the voices.
Beautiful lines emerged in the fugal entries like silk, pianissimos hung magically suspended in the lofty heights of the church, contrasting with, and anticipating those dramatic climatic moments, punctuated by Latin diction you could cut with a knife.
The choir, soloists Katalin Prentice, Shirley Smith, Krenulla Curzon, Evan Ruth and Christopher Upton, accompanied by the sympathetic and highly skilled organist Tim Patient, presented a performance of a calibre that would not be out of place on the professional stage.
This, all under the baton of Choral Director Vetta Wise - whose professional reputation and pedigree (local and international) is widely recognised - and whom we are lucky to have as a member of our local community.
Review by Stella Calver LTCL, LLCM, PGCE (music teacher)