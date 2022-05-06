Village sign set to return to its base after 'incredible' restoration
- Credit: Mick Howes
With the beach symbolised alongside an historic church, sunrise and former school logo, it is a much-loved village sign.
But, having been visible on the approach to a coastal town for more than 25 years, the distinctive Pakefield village sign had suffered wear and tear from the elements.
Now, after an "incredible" refurbishment, it is set to make a welcome return to its former berth.
The newly restored Pakefield village sign - which is located at the roundabout near McDonald's in south Lowestoft - will be installed in the coming weeks.
It comes after renovation work was carried out by Eric Smith, a member of the Lowestoft Men's Shed group in nearby Stradbroke Road.
Tim Harris, from the Promoting Pakefield Group, said: "The sign was removed by Waveney Norse about two years ago and taken to the Men's Shed.
"They have down a really excellent job in refurbishing the frame of the sign and repainting it.
"The village sign for Pakefield has now been completely refurbished, repainted and varnished to a very high standard by Eric Smith - who has a very important role at the men's shed, as he oversees health and safety with training for members to use the machines and equipment properly in the workshop.
"Eric completed the renovation in his workshop at home and in his work you can see the quality with how he has brought the pictures to life.
"The iconic parts that illustrate what Pakefield is about are highlighted - such as the church, sunrise and beach scene."
With the popular Lowestoft Men's Shed offering friendship alongside a regular place for people to work on numerous projects, Mr Smith said: "I got in touch with Tim to see what they wanted and set about updating the sign."
After repairing the frame, Mr Smith made some subtle changes to the sign, before base paint and yacht varnish was used to "bring out the colour".
Mr Smith then showed Mr Harris its progress and he was "more than happy with it."
Mr Harris added: "I am so pleased with what they have done for Pakefield.
"The blue on the outside brings out the yellow and it really highlights the colours of the sky, sea and sands."