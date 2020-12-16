Garden transformed into winter wonderland for seven charities

Gallery

Published: 4:17 PM December 16, 2020

Paul Hammond and Suzanne Chapman's Christmas light display in their front garden in Pakefield which is raising money for seven local charities linked to mental health and disability. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A DJ who has raised thousands of pounds for charity in recent years has returned with a Christmas extravaganza.

DJ Paul Hammond, who has been raising money through his 'Back 2 Life' campaign, and Suzanna Chapman have transformed the Kilbourn Road garden, in Pakefield, into a winter wonderland to raise key funds for seven charities.

More than £130 was raised within the first day, while donations passed the £500 mark after the first week.

The Christmas garden will support seven charitable community organisations, including the Royal British Legion, the Royal Anglian Regiment, Dementia Action Alliance, Brainwave Independence Group, Invisible Wounded Foundation, Topcats and the Lauren Lou Cancer Fundraising group.

Mr Hammond said: "This year we spent two weeks building something incredibly special to give everyone some seasonal cheer while we are all still feeling the effects of the Covid-19 depression on the world we live in.

"As usual, all of the Christmas decorations every year are paid for out of our own savings, as are all the set up costs, so 100pc of what we raise goes to our charitable projects.

"The feedback we have had from so many passers-by has been simply amazing."

The lights will be switched on between 5pm and 10pm each night, with donations welcomed at the garden, or via PayPal to skratchthekat@gmail.com.

