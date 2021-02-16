Dog-walkers warned after palm oil washes up on beaches
- Credit: HM Lowestoft Coastguard
Dog walkers are being warned after palm oil washed up on some of Suffolk's beaches.
The oil has washed up as a result of high winds and can make dogs extremely ill if eaten.
East Suffolk Council posted on their social media pages: "If you live near the beach and plan to walk your dog there as part of your exercise, please keep your dog on a lead to prevent them from eating anything found on the beach.
"There have been reports of palm oil along the Suffolk coast and whilst it is not toxic, it can cause illness in animals if ingested in quantity.
"Dog owners are also reminded to take precautions after recent strong winds led to strandings of marine fauna along the Norfolk & Suffolk coasts.
You may also want to watch:
"Some stranded species, in particular starfish, may contain paralytic shellfish toxins that could be harmful to humans and dogs if consumed."
Contact your vets immediately if your dog becomes ill after a walk.
Most Read
- 1 Two cars stolen after burglars take keys from home
- 2 Changes to Lowestoft's conservation area proposed
- 3 'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift
- 4 Unexploded wartime shells dredged from seabed
- 5 Tesco staff pay for woman's shopping after autistic son's 'episode'
- 6 Three new governors join coastal college
- 7 Man caught doing 73mph in a 40mph zone near hospital
- 8 New chief executive unveiled at East Coast Community Healthcare
- 9 Next stage of Covid vaccine roll-out gets under way
- 10 Woman bakes more than 100 goody boxes to deliver Jack Valentine-style