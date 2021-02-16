News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dog-walkers warned after palm oil washes up on beaches

Jasper King

Published: 10:18 AM February 16, 2021   
palm oil

Palm oil has washed up on some of East Suffolk's beaches as a result of recent high winds. - Credit: HM Lowestoft Coastguard

Dog walkers are being warned after palm oil washed up on some of Suffolk's beaches.

The oil has washed up as a result of high winds and can make dogs extremely ill if eaten.

palm oil

The advice is to keep dogs on leads and away from the palm oil. - Credit: HM Lowestoft Coastguard

East Suffolk Council posted on their social media pages: "If you live near the beach and plan to walk your dog there as part of your exercise, please keep your dog on a lead to prevent them from eating anything found on the beach.

"There have been reports of palm oil along the Suffolk coast and whilst it is not toxic, it can cause illness in animals if ingested in quantity.

"Dog owners are also reminded to take precautions after recent strong winds led to strandings of marine fauna along the Norfolk & Suffolk coasts.

You may also want to watch:

"Some stranded species, in particular starfish, may contain paralytic shellfish toxins that could be harmful to humans and dogs if consumed."

Contact your vets immediately if your dog becomes ill after a walk.

