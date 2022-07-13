WATCH: Parachute jumper captures amazing footage of Suffolk coast

Video

Gareth Pepperell is a skydive cameraman with UK Parachuting at Beccles Airfield - Credit: Gareth Pepperell

A parachute jumper captured an impressive birds-eye view of the Suffolk coast after launching at Kessingland.

Gareth Pepperell was among 28 skydivers who took part in the Kessingland Beach Parachute Display on Sunday, July 10.

Hundreds watched on the coastline as the daredevils launched by the Sailors Home pub.

The event, organised by the Wings Parachute Display Team, saw four separate jumps, with seven people in each, across the afternoon.

Mr Pepperell, a skydive cameraman at UK Parachuting in Beccles, said it was an opportunity for the skydivers to test their skills and a free event to bring the community together.

A bird's eye view of the Suffolk coast during the Kessingland Beach Parachute Display - Credit: Gareth Pepperell

The 30-year-old said: "We organised the event to help with the progression of the sport, and to test our skills but it was also just a nice afternoon out for families.

"It was fantastic. The weather was on our side and the crowds were cheering us on.

"The views were amazing and the sea looked clear and blue as well. I could see all the way up past Yarmouth."

28 parachute jumpers launched off the Suffolk coast at Kessingland across Sunday afternoon - Credit: Gareth Pepperell

