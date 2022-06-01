Parade of boating among Jubilee celebrations at popular park

People enjoying the warm weather near the bandstand in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Mick Howes

Live music, a treasure hunt trail and a special parade of boating will be showcased around a popular park.

Jubilee celebrations in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will centre on Nicholas Everitt Park as a 'Picnic in the Park' will be held on Friday, June 3.

The Oulton Broad Parish Council organised free admission event - which is being run in association with the Nicholas Everitt Park Trust and the Lowestoft Lions Club - takes place between 10am and 5pm.

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Nick Butcher

It will feature a treasure hunt trail, craft fair and music from the bandstand with the ‘Vibrations Roadshow’, ‘The Vibettes’ and ‘Fiona Harber’.

On the Broads, Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club has arranged a special ‘Parade of Boating’ which will include motor boats, yachts, a dragon boat, canoes, paddle boats, sailboards, sailing dinghies and a rowing skiff.

These will all be led by the Waveney River Tours ‘Waveney Princess’ to make it a special Oulton Broad celebration for the Queen’s Jubilee.

The programme of free events will see various stalls featuring in the craft fair running between 10am and 5pm, while the Lowestoft Lions Treasure Hunt Trail takes place between 10am and 1pm.

The Vibrations Roadshow will be showcased in the bandstand from 10.30am to 1pm, before 1940's style female duo The Vibettes perform at 1pm, and award winning solo singer performs at 3pm.

Further music will be performed at the bandstand from 4pm to 5pm.

The WOBYC 'Parade of Boating' on the Broads will run between 11.30am and 12.30pm with other activities to try - including a roll-up session of bowls, Lions club games, name the teddy stalls and a powerboat static display.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "Bring your chair, blanket and picnic – although food and drink will be available to purchase in the park throughout the day.

"We're delighted that East Suffolk Council are offering free parking at the following car parks on Friday, June 3 - the Boulevard car park in Oulton Broad (between 10am and 6pm) and the Nicholas Everitt car park in Oulton Broad (from 1pm to 6pm)."