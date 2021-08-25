Meet east Suffolk and Great Yarmouth's Tokyo paralympians

Published: 2:50 PM August 25, 2021

Alfie Hewett, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Jordan Catchpole are all competing in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. - Credit: Antony Kelly/Sonya Duncan

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have now started and Team GB are already off to a flying start.

So far, Great Britain is sixth in the medal table, with one gold, four silver and one bronze medal.

Four Paralympians from Great Yarmouth and east Suffolk are competing in this years games and these include Jessica-Jane Applegate from Gorleston, Alfie Hewett from Cantley, Hetty Bartlett from Cratfield near Halesworth and Jordan Catchpole from Beccles.

Jessica-Jane Applegate missed out on a chance of a medal. - Credit: PA Wire

Jessica-Jane Applegate MBE has already narrowly missed out on a chance at a medal, in the butterfly finals.

Miss Applegate, from Gorleston, placed sixth in the S14 Women's 100m Butterfly final on Wednesday morning (August 25).

Here is everything you need to know about the other Paralympians from our region:

Jordan Catchpole - Swimming

Jordan Catchpole. - Credit: Claire Brierly

Hailing from Beccles, this will be Jordan Catchpole's first ever Paralympics.

He has been training at Waveney Swimming Club in Lowestoft and completed his first Para swimming competition in 2015 in Manchester.

The 21-year-old, who has autism, said it has always been his lifelong ambition to compete in the Paralympic Games with his qualification for Tokyo this year being a dream come true.

Jordan Catchpole finished fifth in his S14 100m Butterfly heat and placing 16th overall, missing out on a medal chance.

But he will be in action again on Friday in the 200m Freestyle S14 event.

Alfie Hewett - Wheelchair Tennis

Alfie Hewett is looking to bring back Gold from Tokyo. - Credit: Tennis Foundation

Alfie Hewett is from Cantley in Norfolk and this will be his second Paralympic Games after taking home two silver medals in the men's singles event at Rio 2016 with partner Gordon Reid who beat him in the singles final.

This time around, the 23-year-old is aiming for Gold later on this week.

Born with the congenital heart defect Tetralogy of Fallot, Mr Hewett was diagnosed with Perthes Disease at the age of six.

He started playing wheelchair tennis in 2005.

Alfie enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2012, starting the year by winning the first of three Junior Masters titles.

Hetty Bartlett - Athletics

Hetty Bartlett from Cratfield near Halesworth is a new addition to the team GB squad, qualifying on August 4.

She will compete in her very first Games in the women’s T38 long jump alongside the already selected Olivia Breen.