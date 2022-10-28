Holiday Park volunteers join forces to help keep beach clean

Volunteers from across Suffolk joined team members on the coast for a special beach clean.

Staff from Kessingland Beach Holiday Park united with volunteers for the Great British Beach Clean last month.

They came together to pick up litter along the coast during an event run by the Marine Conservation Society.

Parkdean Resorts Great British Beach Clean. - Credit: Parkdean Resorts

Kessingland Holiday Park was among 36 resorts owned by Parkdean which took part in similar events.

Jane Bates, head of sustainability and procurement at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re committed to protecting our environment and thrilled to be participating in the Great British Beach Clean once again.

"It’s hugely important for us to protect our seas and beaches, and we’re thrilled to be able to contribute to the Marine Conservation Society’s ongoing work.”

Sarah Davies, Corporate Development Manager, Marine Conservation Society, added: “Every volunteer makes a difference by removing litter that would otherwise end up in the sea and potentially harm wildlife."