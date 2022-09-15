Concerns raised for missing woman, 63, who is visually impaired

Patricia Grint, from Lowestoft, has been reported as missing - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 63-year-old woman who has been reported as missing.

Patricia Grint, from Lowestoft, was last seen on Monday, September 12.

She was officially reported as missing yesterday evening (September 14).

Patricia is described as having a medium build with grey, shoulder length hair.

Her mobility is impaired and she is considered vulnerable.

Patricia's family and officers are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate her and anyone who has seen or knows of her whereabouts should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.