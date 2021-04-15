News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Month-long inquest into father-of-three's Pontins death set to begin

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:10 PM April 15, 2021   
Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Colchester dad Paul Reynolds (pictured) died at Pontins in Pakefield in 2017 - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY/NICK BUTCHER

An inquest is set to be held into the death of an Essex father, who died while on holiday at Pontins in Pakefield in 2017.

Suffolk's area coroner Jacqueline Devonish will resume the inquest into the death of 38-year-old Paul Gladwell on Monday, April 19 at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich.

After becoming unwell, Mr Gladwell, who was also known as Paul Reynolds, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Paul Gladwell, also known as Paul Reynolds, from Colchester

Paul Gladwell, a father-of-three from Colchester, died at Pontins Pakefield in 2017 - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The inquest, which will be held in front of a jury, is set to last up to a month, until May 14.

Mr Gladwell died in hospital on February 16, 2017.

An inquest into his death was previously set to take place in September last year, before being adjourned. 

Pontins, Pakefield.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Pontins, Pakefield.PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

A pre-inquest review, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 15, was cancelled following an earlier hearing last month.

