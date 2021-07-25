Suffolk-built yachts return to Oulton Broad

Published: 1:30 PM July 25, 2021

A fleet of sailing boats built in Lowestoft raced on Oulton Broad at the weekend, reliving the glory days of the former boatyard that made them.



Pegasus Yachts produced more than 400 vessels, some of which are still sailing on the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads.

The company is no more but members of the Northern Rivers Sailing Club, many of whom who own Pegasus 700 and 800 boats, staged a series of races on Oulton Broad on Saturday and Sunday (July 24 and 25) in recognition of the yacht-builder’s achievements.

A Pegasus yacht racing on Oulton Broad on Saturday (July 24). - Credit: Brian Gray

Tom Parkinson, sailing secretary for the Northern Rivers Sailing Club, said: “When the club was formed in 1987, Pegasus Yachts presented us with the Inaugural Salver.

"This was be the first time that we staged the regatta here in 20 years and it was an historic moment to get so many boats back to where they were built.”

The regatta comprised of four races over two days and was hosted by the Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club.