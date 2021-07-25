News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Suffolk-built boats relive glory days on Oulton Broad

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:30 PM July 25, 2021   
Suffolk-built yachts return to Oulton Broad

A fleet of Pegasus yachts moored on Oulton Broad on Saturday (July 24). - Credit: Brian Gray

A fleet of sailing boats built in Lowestoft raced on Oulton Broad at the weekend, reliving the glory days of the former boatyard that made them.

Pegasus Yachts produced more than 400 vessels, some of which are still sailing on the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads.

The company is no more but members of the Northern Rivers Sailing Club, many of whom who own Pegasus 700 and 800 boats, staged a series of races on Oulton Broad on Saturday and Sunday (July 24 and 25) in recognition of the yacht-builder’s achievements.

Suffolk-built yachts return to Oulton Broad

A Pegasus yacht racing on Oulton Broad on Saturday (July 24). - Credit: Brian Gray

Tom Parkinson, sailing secretary for the Northern Rivers Sailing Club, said: “When the club was formed in 1987, Pegasus Yachts presented us with the Inaugural Salver.

"This was be the first time that we staged the regatta here in 20 years and it was an historic moment to get so many boats back to where they were built.”

A Pegasus yacht sailing on Oulton Broad on Saturday (July 24).

A Pegasus yacht sailing on Oulton Broad on Saturday (July 24). - Credit: Brian Gray

The regatta comprised of four races over two days and was hosted by the Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club.

Oulton Broad News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tributes have been paid to former Lowestoft College lecturer Abraham Kwasi Kyereme - known as Joe to all who knew him.

Tributes paid to 'intelligent, humble, quiet and caring' family man

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The crashed car on Victoria Road.

Man jailed for ramming police cars and smashing into level crossing

Jane Hunt

person
Walking On Cars playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Hone

Latitude Festival | Video

Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Views of Halesworth ,Suffolk.

Coronavirus cases in East Suffolk almost double in a week

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus