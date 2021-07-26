News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
People stranded on sandspit spark emergency response

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:15 AM July 26, 2021   
The RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea responded to reports that people were stranded on a sandspit at Pakefield.

The RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea responded to reports that people were stranded on a sandspit at Pakefield, Lowestoft on Sunday afternoon. - Credit: Mick Howes

Two people who ventured out onto a sandspit and then became cut off by the tide sparked a lifeboat call out.

Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat responded to reports that people were stranded on a sandspit at Pakefield on Sunday afternoon.

The lifeboat and a coastguard rescue team were called out after two people headed out to a sandspit, which is a narrow point of sandy land that projects into the sea, and then became cut off by the tide.

A sandspit, captured in Lowestoft in 2019.

A sandspit, captured in Lowestoft in 2019. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft RNLI Coxswain John Fox said: "We were called at 3.22pm on July 25 by UK Coastguard to reports of two people stranded on a sandspit near to the Pakefield Coastwatch tower.

“Although the sea conditions were flat calm, visibility was restricted by a sea mist and as we launched, the foghorn was sounding.

"Our RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea quickly reached the location of the incident and on arrival we found that the two people had fortunately made it safely back to the beach where their welfare was being checked by members of Lowestoft Coastguard Rescue team."

As they required no further assistance the lifeboat crew was stood down and returned to their mooring.

Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
