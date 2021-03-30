People urged to keep Lowestoft tidy as lockdown restrictions ease

Published: 4:19 PM March 30, 2021

More people are expected to spend time outside now at locations such as Lowestoft beach. - Credit: Mick Howes

People are being urged to pick up their litter this Easter weekend as more people are expected to spend time outside.

It comes as people can now meeting up in groups of six or two households as lockdown restrictions ease.

East Suffolk Council have also found people leaving litter by bins and have urged people to take litter home with them if bins are full.

East Suffolk Norse will be carrying out extra patrols this weekend and Kerry Blair, Head of Operations at East Suffolk Council, said: “We are continuing to work hard to keep east Suffolk as clean and safe as possible, which will include emptying bins more often in popular areas, such as along seafronts, during the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend when we’re expecting to see local people spend more time outdoors.

"Please help us by putting your rubbish in the nearest litter bin.

You may also want to watch:

"If there isn’t a bin nearby, or the bin is full, please take your rubbish home.”