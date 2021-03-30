News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

People urged to keep Lowestoft tidy as lockdown restrictions ease

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:19 PM March 30, 2021   
beach lowestoft

More people are expected to spend time outside now at locations such as Lowestoft beach. - Credit: Mick Howes

People are being urged to pick up their litter this Easter weekend as more people are expected to spend time outside.

It comes as people can now meeting up in groups of six or two households as lockdown restrictions ease.

East Suffolk Council have also found people leaving litter by bins and have urged people to take litter home with them if bins are full.

East Suffolk Norse will be carrying out extra patrols this weekend and Kerry Blair, Head of Operations at East Suffolk Council, said: “We are continuing to work hard to keep east Suffolk as clean and safe as possible, which will include emptying bins more often in popular areas, such as along seafronts, during the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend when we’re expecting to see local people spend more time outdoors.

"Please help us by putting your rubbish in the nearest litter bin.

You may also want to watch:

"If there isn’t a bin nearby, or the bin is full, please take your rubbish home.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Busy Lowestoft road to close for emergency repairs
  2. 2 Woman arrested after jumping into Broads from stolen boat
  3. 3 'Hideous' or 'beautiful'? Beach hut designs divide opinion
  1. 4 Have you seen these men wanted on recall to prison?
  2. 5 Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  3. 6 Shake-up of Covid rapid test centres - some to close, but new sites to open
  4. 7 Lowestoft mother spared jail after admitting cruelty to one-year-old son
  5. 8 Charity shop and family counselling centre ready to reopen
  6. 9 Thieves steal VW Jetta
  7. 10 'Loner' with gun who sparked estate evacuation refused court appeal

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

west meadows traveller camp

Stolen dogs could belong to owners in Norfolk and Waveney

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Trouble flared close to shops on St Peters Street in Lowestoft, with a 12-year-old boy punched.

Updated

Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
essex road lowestoft

Long-term solutions needed for street plagued with parking problems

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Some of the 1,118 Easter eggs all ready to be distributed.

Updated

'Proud of them all' - School gives surprise Easter eggs to 1,118 students

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus