All smiles as people on the coast welcome lockdown easing

Published: 6:58 PM March 31, 2021

It was all smiles down at Lowestoft beach as people sat back and enjoyed some of the first steps of lockdown easing.

As of March 29, six people can now meet up outdoors or two households, with the stay at home message being replaced with stay local.

For Kelly Wilson, freedom is most welcome.

Kelly Wilson welcomed the new freedoms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She said: “The first lockdown was hard because we lost my brother and it was hard on the kids so it has done them a world of good to come here.

“I think restrictions are being eased at the right pace. The parks around here have been pretty packed but there is plenty of room at the beach."

Jaz Osorio, left, and her mum, Tanya Foulger. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Jaz Osorio, was visiting Lowestoft with her close family to celebrate her birthday.

Her mum Victoria welcomed the easing of restrictions.

She said: "We don't have much outdoor space so it is nice to just spend time elsewhere, even if it is only for half an hour."

The rule of six also means people can now spend time outside with their friends playing sport.

Friends meeting up, from left, Lawrence Bradshaw, 17; Mark Macasil, 17; Ethan Phillips, 16; and Felix Cordeaux, 17. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

This is exactly what Felix Cordeaux and his friends were up to.

The 17-year-old said: "We took the bus up from Norwich and it is so nice to see one another again.

"I think the government is being sensible with its approach this time around.

"It's nice to just be somewhere else again."

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council urged people to remain cautious.

They said: “The gradual easing of restrictions allows us to spend more time outdoors with friends and family, however, it is important that we all remain cautious and continue to follow the guidance to keep everyone safe, including the rule of six and social distancing.



“We would also like to remind people that holidays and overnight stays are not yet permitted and although we understand the temptation, we urge everyone to think carefully about any plans they make for travelling and visiting East Suffolk.



“It’s as important as ever that we all continue to play our part and do things in a slow and measured way, so we can hopefully look forward to enjoying greater freedom in the very near future."

