Person rescued after blaze in first floor flat

Jasper King

Published: 12:32 PM June 12, 2021   
Suffolk Fire and Rescue are liaising with Suffolk Police about this incident. - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station

A person was rescued by fire fighters after a blaze which affected the first floor of a flat.

Fire crews were called at 10.58pm on Thursday, June 10, to an address on Spexhall Way, Lowestoft.

One crew from Great Yarmouth, one from North Lowestoft and two from South Lowestoft attended the scene of the blaze.

The fire ripped through a first floor flat on Spexhall Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed that one person was treated at the scene and they are liaising with Suffolk Police about the incident.

She said: "Fire crews were called to a first floor flat fire on Spexhall Way in Lowestoft at 10.58pm on Thursday, June 10.

"One person was rescued by the fire service from the first floor bedroom in the flat.

"Two pumps and a hose reel were used to extinguish the fire and breathing apparatus were also used.

"Fire service are currently liaising with Suffolk Police concerning this matter."

A stop message was received at 11.20pm on Thursday, June 10.

