Peter Aldous: 'Great opportunities for future of special Lowestoft'

Published: 6:30 AM February 28, 2021

As we emerge from the Lockdown over the course of the next few months, work will be starting on the construction of both the Gull Wing Bridge and the sea defences.

This is a public sector investment of nearly £200 million close to the centre of Lowestoft, which we must ensure is a catalyst for bringing new and exciting jobs to the town.

Many of these opportunities derive from Lowestoft’s strategic location as a port serving the southern North Sea, where there are significant opportunities in the clean energy and sustainable fishing sectors though with the latter there is still a great deal of work to be done following the UK’s departure from the EU.

CEFAS, with their new Headquarters at Pakefield, and East Coast College, with their Energy Skills Centre, will play important roles respectively in promoting Lowestoft as a centre of excellence in marine science and responsible management of the sea, and in providing local people with the skills and expertise to make the most of these opportunities.

At the same time. like so many other towns around the UK, we face the challenge of reviving the high street and its surrounding area.

A compelling bid has been submitted to the Government’s Towns Fund for up to £25 million to kickstart this work, which can unlock up to £354 million of private sector investment.

This has a focus on showcasing many of Lowestoft’s unique assets, including Ness Point, the Scores, the Town Hall, Station Square, the Marina, the Bethel and the South Beach.

In the past, we have perhaps been too slow and shy to highlight these buildings and features that make Lowestoft such a special place.

There is a strong case for arguing that much of this public investment should have been made a long time ago, but in many respects its current timing is well synchronised as the UK sets about the task of recovering from one of the most devastating blows to the global economy in the past century.

Part of my role is to do what I can to make the most of this great opportunity.