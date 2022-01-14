'People are angry' - MP on verge of calling for prime minister to resign

MP for Waveney Peter Aldous has changed his view of the prime minister over the last 10 days. - Credit: PA/Archant

A local MP has said he is on the verge of calling for the prime minister to resign, describing Boris Johnson and the recent government's actions as 'appalling'.

Staff at 10 Downing Street have been accused of holding two parties during the evening and into the night on April 16, the day before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Boris Johnson is coming under increased pressure to resign. - Credit: PA

The Daily Telegraph reports that during one of the parties staff partied in the basement of No10, to music DJ'd by a special advisor, a swing of Wilf Johnson's was broken and someone was sent to the Co-op with a suitcase to buy booze.

During another party, staff gathered for a speech by James Slack, Mr Johnson's former chief spin doctor, with others dialling in remotely, booze was drunk with attendees spilling into the garden and chatting and drinking went on way into the early hours of the morning.

At the time, this would have been illegal as the country was in step 2 of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, meaning indoor gatherings were banned and the rule of six was imposed outdoors.

Number 10 has so far not denied the claims.

Speaking on BBC Radio Suffolk this morning, MP for Waveney, Peter Aldous gave his reaction to the latest two parties.

MP Peter Aldous is on the verge of calling for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign. - Credit: Archant

He said: “It is quite appalling.

“It appears to be a systemic problem in 10 Downing Street that there is one rule for them and another rule for everyone else. That is not acceptable.

“If you look at our nation, a man who had been at the Queen’s side died and the country was in a state of national mourning.

“During our lives we have not had many of those and therefore we can’t contemplate how important that is to the nation as a whole.

“And for the government to not reflect that feeling is just appalling.

“We have drip, drip, drip of these parties day after day and we wait to see what is in the Sunday newspapers this weekend.

“There are many people who are angry throughout the country, my constituents included.

“I think the main theme is those who make the rules should adhere to them and set a good example and quite clearly that has not been happening.

“The two parties which appear to have happened on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral confirm this.

When asked if he should resign, Aldous said. “I’m getting that way.

“Ten days ago I said there shouldn’t be a change in leadership in the country.

“Since then we have had the revelations concerning the party on May 20 2020 which the prime minister attended. He has made an apology in the House of Commons.

“I have to say that with the vast majority of my constituents that has not gone down well.

“We are now awaiting the outcome of Sue Gray’s report which is due, I believe, at the end of next week and I think a lot of my colleagues are waiting for that.

“When I said 10 days ago that we couldn’t have a Conservative party leadership contest with all that is going on in the country, I think that the revelations we have had since would show that if we don’t we would just be paralyzing the wheels of government.

“We’ve got Sue Gray’s report coming out. I have my doubts that will exonerate the prime minister but we need to wait and see what happens after that.

“I think if that does not change public opinion, I have my doubts as to whether it will, I would hope the prime minister do the honourable thing and resign and we can move on and address other issues.

“But I hope writing to the 1922 committee will not be necessary. It is not what I got into politics to do."