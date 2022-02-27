MP 'horrified' over Ukraine invasion but stresses PM should still resign

MP for Waveney Peter Aldous stands by his decision calling for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign. - Credit: Archant/PA

A local MP has described his horror over the Russian invasion of Ukraine but has stressed that a change of leadership in the UK is still necessary.

Conservative MP for Waveney Peter Aldous publicly called upon prime minister Boris Johnson to resign at the beginning of this month following the revelations about lockdown parties at No.10 Downing Street.

In a statement, the Waveney MP highlighted that he had written to the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Backbench Conservative MPs, advising him that he has no confidence in Mr Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party.

But since then, Mr Johnson has become embroiled in a mounting international crises, involved in efforts to co-ordinated the global response to the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Mr Aldous, confirmed that despite the invasion, a change in leadership at the top of UK government is still required.

"Given that neither the Metropolitan Police's investigation into the gatherings in Downing Street has yet concluded, and nor has Sue Gray’s final report been published, I do not have any further comments to make at this stage," he said.

"The rationale that I laid out at the beginning of the month in calling on the prime minister to resign has not changed."

Mr Aldous added that many of his constituents across Waveney have expressed concerns about the war, particularly those who have relatives living in Ukraine.

While remaining critical of the leadership of the UK government, Mr Aldous is unequivocal in his support for the severe economic sanctions being imposed on Russia and Britain's efforts to work with other countries to put pressure on the Kremlin.

He added: "Putin's unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine is horrifying and extremely concerning.

"This unprovoked attack will result in tremendous human cost in Ukraine, and constituents have contacted me expressing grave concern for their Ukrainian relatives and appealing for assistance in ensuring their safety.

"The western world must be unqualified and unequivocal in supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia for this and, whilst these are "early days", I welcome the action taken by the British government in introducing extensive domestic sanctions and seeking to rally support for the strongest possible international sanctions on Russian businesses and assets."