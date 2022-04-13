MP breaks silence over PM and chancellor's partygate fines

Waveney's MP has broken his silence over the recent partygate fines issued to both prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Aldous called on the prime minister Boris Johnson to resign back in February following the publication of part of Sue Gray's report into the scandal.

On Wednesday, he confirmed his position has not changed, adding he will be taking stock of the situation before commenting any further.

The prime minister - along with wife, Carrie Johnson, and chancellor Rishi Sunak - are to receive a fixed penalty notice for going to the gathering in the Cabinet Room in June 2020, in breach of rules imposed to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

It means Mr Johnson is the UK's first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law, and has lead to calls for his resignation from political opponents, and some members of his own party.

In a statement, Mr Johnson offered a "full apology" saying it did not occur to him his birthday gathering would breach the rules but he would respect the outcome of the police investigation.

Many other local MPs across Norfolk and Suffolk have also remained quiet on the topic.

But some of the region's MPs have come out in full support of Mr Johnson, despite the fine.

One of those is Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis who took to Twitter early on Wednesday morning to say: "The PM and the chancellor have my complete support.

"They have navigated us through the greatest economic and public health crisis in a generation.

"The PM has apologised and accepted the outcome of the MET police investigation and made wholesale changes in No10, as he promised.

"We must now focus on the job of governing and delivering on the priorities of people across the UK by strengthening our economy, creating jobs and opportunities and addressing the cost of living."

Another supporter of the prime minister and chancellor Liz Truss took to Twitter as well and tweeted: "The prime minister has apologised and taken responsibility for what happened in Downing Street.

"He and the chancellor are delivering for Britain on many fronts including on the international security crisis we face.

"They have my 100pc backing."

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey also tweeted, saying: "After the Sue Gray report, the PM came to Parliament. As he said then, he is sorry and made recommended changes.

"It is important for the country that he and the chancellor get on with the job the country elected them to do."