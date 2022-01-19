Special screening of 'most significant British opera in over two centuries'

Southwold Library has teamed up with Southwold Arts Centre for the screening of an "amazing" filmed performance this week.

Southwold Arts Centre and Suffolk Libraries presents English National Opera: Benjamin Britten’s Peter Grimes - with this screening of a recorded opera production on Friday, January 21 at 2pm and 7pm at St Edmunds Hall.

Tickets cost £10, or £8 for 12s and under.

A spokesman said: "These events are screenings of amazing performances and cultural events recorded live and screened using top quality projection equipment.

“The most significant British opera in over two centuries, Peter Grimes is a work of visceral and sustained beauty, and is notable for the orchestral interludes that depict the sea in different moods.

"This is the first revival of David Alden's 2009 five-star sell-out production."

Tickets are available from Southwold Library and Southwold Arts Centre or online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/suffolklibraries