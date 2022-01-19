Special screening of 'most significant British opera in over two centuries'
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Southwold Library has teamed up with Southwold Arts Centre for the screening of an "amazing" filmed performance this week.
Southwold Arts Centre and Suffolk Libraries presents English National Opera: Benjamin Britten’s Peter Grimes - with this screening of a recorded opera production on Friday, January 21 at 2pm and 7pm at St Edmunds Hall.
Tickets cost £10, or £8 for 12s and under.
A spokesman said: "These events are screenings of amazing performances and cultural events recorded live and screened using top quality projection equipment.
“The most significant British opera in over two centuries, Peter Grimes is a work of visceral and sustained beauty, and is notable for the orchestral interludes that depict the sea in different moods.
"This is the first revival of David Alden's 2009 five-star sell-out production."
Tickets are available from Southwold Library and Southwold Arts Centre or online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/suffolklibraries
Most Read
- 1 Two e-scooters and cannabis seized in Lowestoft
- 2 Boys, 16 and 13, admit stealing moped prior to crash
- 3 Safety fears over street lighting not working for last two years
- 4 Vehicle parked outside Lowestoft home targeted by vandals
- 5 Thieves steal power tools from van parked in Lowestoft
- 6 Landlord 'sells Lowestoft Banksy work for £2 million'
- 7 Lowestoft man used toy gun to steal can of Dr Pepper from kebab shop
- 8 Lowestoft man arrested 200 miles from home after police hunt
- 9 Coastal town residents urged to vote on future regeneration plan
- 10 Major £4.7m scheme under way to relocate pipelines in Lowestoft