The Lowestoft inspiration behind darts star's amazing hairstyles
- Credit: PA
He's playing out of skin at the oche - but Peter 'Snakebite' Wright is arguably just as well known for his outrageous style.
And as he takes to the stage at Alexandra Palace on Monday night, he will again have his wife to thank for another spectacular trademark hair-do.
Joanne Wright, who owns Medusa Unisex Hair Salon on Woodward Avenue, Lowestoft, is responsible for her husband's unique look and spends about two hours prepping Peter before matches.
Her efforts have seen him sporting all the colours of the rainbow, with designs airbrushed on to the side of his head adding an extra layer of flair.
"We started using permanent dye but he wanted the colour changed every weekend," she previously told this newspaper.
"People think that it was me who pushed him into it but it all stemmed from him wanting to have it done."
In 2014, 'Snakebite', who lives in Mendham near Harleston, said that his hair is his 'war paint'.
'Snakebite' will face Michael Smith, the runner-up three years ago, in the final after beating Anderson 6-4 in a high-quality second semi-final.
