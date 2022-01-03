News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

The Lowestoft inspiration behind darts star's amazing hairstyles

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:40 PM January 3, 2022
Peter Wright reacting after losing the 1st set during day fourteen of the William Hill World Darts C

Peter Wright is set to face Michael Smith in the final of the World Darts Championship on Monday night. - Credit: PA

He's playing out of skin at the oche - but Peter 'Snakebite' Wright is arguably just as well known for his outrageous style.

And as he takes to the stage at Alexandra Palace on Monday night, he will again have his wife to thank for another spectacular trademark hair-do.

Joanne Wright, who owns Medusa Unisex Hair Salon on Woodward Avenue, Lowestoft, is responsible for her husband's unique look and spends about two hours prepping Peter before matches.

Her efforts have seen him sporting all the colours of the rainbow, with designs airbrushed on to the side of his head adding an extra layer of flair.

"We started using permanent dye but he wanted the colour changed every weekend," she previously told this newspaper.

Peter Wright after beating Gary Anderson during day fifteen of the William Hill World Darts Champion

Peter Wright after beating Gary Anderson during day 15 of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. - Credit: PA

"People think that it was me who pushed him into it but it all stemmed from him wanting to have it done."

In 2014, 'Snakebite', who lives in Mendham near Harleston, said that his hair is his 'war paint'.

Peter Wright during day three of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, Lond

Peter Wright's wife Joanne Wright is the inspiration behind the darts star's hairstyles. - Credit: PA

'Snakebite' will face Michael Smith, the runner-up three years ago, in the final after beating Anderson 6-4 in a high-quality second semi-final.

Peter Wright in action against Damon Heta during day eleven of the William Hill World Darts Champion

Peter Wright said that his hair is like his 'war paint'. - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 Scheme unveiled to revive former Tuttles building
  2. 2 Man found dead in the sea at Corton named
  3. 3 Delivery drivers save man's life after collapse
  1. 4 Investigations continue after man's body found on beach
  2. 5 Jailed last year: Robbers and attempted murderers now behind bars
  3. 6 The Lowestoft inspiration behind darts star's amazing hairstyles
  4. 7 'Great potential' - Vacant retail store in Lowestoft set for auction
  5. 8 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
  6. 9 Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021: Meet your pub landlord of the year
  7. 10 Street artist to return to town to create magnificent seventh mural
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk police appeal PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Corton

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Corton coastline could see a dramatic change if coastal erosion is allowed to continue.Looking towar

Suffolk Live News

Fire, police and ambulance crews on scene of incident at Corton beach

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police are currently searching for Scott Mayers who went missing on Boxing Day.

Updated

Search for missing Great Yarmouth man, 46

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
'The Grit' was once a booming beach village. Picture: Nick Butcher

Family research sparks memories of forgotten fishing village 'The Grit'

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon