Voting opens now for Pets on Parade 2022

Dozens of cute cats and dapper dogs are vying for the honour of being crowned the winner of The Lowestoft Journal's annual Pets on Parade contest this year.

The much-loved pooches and felines have been entered into the competition by their adoring owners in the hope of being crowned top dog and top cat for 2022.

After weeks of build-up and photo sessions at Picture Studios, it is time for you to have your say and get involved in the contest.

The competition, which is being run in conjunction with Picture Studios of London Road North, Lowestoft, gives readers the chance to vote for their favourite in the line-up.

A total of 56 four-legged friends were entered in the contest by their doting owners this year, with 42 dogs and 15 cats taking part.

Prizes are on offer for the winners of the two categories, while the runners-up and third-placed cats and dogs will also be rewarded for their efforts.

The owners of the winning pet will receive a 20in x 16in canvas wrap portrait, worth more than £200, of their cat or dog.

The runners-up in each category will win 10in x 8in portraits worth £60, while third-placed pets will be rewarded with a 7in x 5in portrait worth £46.

Lowestoft Journal community editor Reece Hanson said: "This year's competition is as tough as ever to pick a winner.

"It's a difficult decision for our readers and we can't wait to find out who the people of Lowestoft have voted as their top dog and top cat this year."

To cast your vote, simply fill in the entry coupon in this week's Lowestoft Journal and send it to Pets on Parade Competition, Picture Studios, 117 London Road North, Lowestoft, NR32 1LZ.

Photocopies of the entry coupon cannot be accepted.

The closing date for votes is midday on Friday, March 11.

Usual Archant competition rules apply.