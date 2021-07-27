News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft primary school's long-serving midday supervisor hailed after retirement

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:36 PM July 27, 2021   
Lynne Hart retired at the end of the academic year at Phoenix St. Peter Academy in Lowestoft.

Lynne Hart retired at the end of the academic year at Phoenix St. Peter Academy in Lowestoft. - Credit: Phoenix St. Peter Academy

A long-serving midday supervisor has rang the dinner bell at a Lowestoft-area primary school for the final time.

After an "astonishing" 30 years of service, Lynne Hart hung up her apron and whistle after retiring at the end of the academic year at Phoenix St. Peter Academy in Lowestoft.

Lynne Hart retired at the end of the academic year at Phoenix St. Peter Academy in Lowestoft

Lynne Hart retired at the end of the academic year at Phoenix St. Peter Academy in Lowestoft - Credit: Phoenix St. Peter Academy

 The school, on Enstone Road, Lowestoft, held a "wonderful celebration" as afternoon tea was enjoyed to mark the long service and retirement of Mrs Hart.

A school spokesman said: "Having completed 30 years of service, Lynne has supported an astonishing 5,000 children over the years and seen whole generations of families attending the school."

Afternoon tea was enjoyed to mark the long service and retirement of Mrs Hart.

Afternoon tea was enjoyed to mark the long service and retirement of Mrs Hart. - Credit: Phoenix St. Peter Academy

Sarah Harvey, a friend and colleague, said: "We are very proud of Lynne.

You may also want to watch:

"All of the staff, children and parents wish her an equally long and happy retirement, and we thank her for her friendship and kindness, for all the smiles she has made, the knees she has cleaned and tears she has wiped.

Afternoon tea was enjoyed to mark the long service and retirement of Mrs Hart.

Afternoon tea was enjoyed to mark the long service and retirement of Mrs Hart. - Credit: Phoenix St. Peter Academy

"We will miss her dearly."

Associate headteacher, Matthew Jordan, added: "We are so grateful for Lynne's many years of loyalty to the school, her commitment to the children and to the school."

