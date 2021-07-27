Lowestoft primary school's long-serving midday supervisor hailed after retirement

Published: 3:36 PM July 27, 2021

Lynne Hart retired at the end of the academic year at Phoenix St. Peter Academy in Lowestoft. - Credit: Phoenix St. Peter Academy

A long-serving midday supervisor has rang the dinner bell at a Lowestoft-area primary school for the final time.

After an "astonishing" 30 years of service, Lynne Hart hung up her apron and whistle after retiring at the end of the academic year at Phoenix St. Peter Academy in Lowestoft.

The school, on Enstone Road, Lowestoft, held a "wonderful celebration" as afternoon tea was enjoyed to mark the long service and retirement of Mrs Hart.

A school spokesman said: "Having completed 30 years of service, Lynne has supported an astonishing 5,000 children over the years and seen whole generations of families attending the school."

Sarah Harvey, a friend and colleague, said: "We are very proud of Lynne.

"All of the staff, children and parents wish her an equally long and happy retirement, and we thank her for her friendship and kindness, for all the smiles she has made, the knees she has cleaned and tears she has wiped.

"We will miss her dearly."

Associate headteacher, Matthew Jordan, added: "We are so grateful for Lynne's many years of loyalty to the school, her commitment to the children and to the school."