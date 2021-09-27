Scheme unveiled for former pub and butchers on town's High Street

Published: 6:00 AM September 27, 2021

It had been a popular watchmakers, pub and butchers' shop for decades on a historic High Street.

But having been closed down and boarded-up for a number of years, the former Triangle Butchery could be set for a new lease of life.

A scheme has been lodged for the "restoration of existing shop frontage" of the vacant building at 87 High Street, Lowestoft.

Lowestoft High Street. - Credit: Mick Howes

Plans, which have been submitted to East Suffolk Council and are currently "awaiting decision", also include "demolition of existing rear single storey extension" and the "addition of new two storey extension with additional dwelling."

A design and access statement submitted by agents Hudson Architects, on behalf of the applicant Ryan Taylor, said the vacant building had been a butchers "sometime after 1932 when it was being used under the ownership of the Wood Bros."

Previously a popular 19th Century pub known as Exhibition Stores, it adds: "No.87 has made a long and varied contribution to the local area, with earliest records showing it in use as a watchmaker’s space, then as a popular pub shortly after until the early 1930s, until it became a butchers up until closure.

"The building has since suffered from neglect, sits vacant and in a sorry state."

With the building within the North Lowestoft Conservation area - an area outlined as special interest under the 'North Lowestoft conservation area appraisal and management plan' of 2021 - it adds: "Of particular note is the presence of the historic shopfront, access via the score and rear terrace garden, all of which reflect the past fishing industry prevalent in the area, and will be restored/maintained in the proposal.

"The first part of the proposal seeks to rebuild the existing façade and timber shopfront as close as possible to its historic appearance.

"The second part of this application involves the conversion of the existing dwelling into two spacious dwellings, arranged across three floors, and the addition of a two-storey extension to the rear of no.87, replacing two incongruous outbuildings in very poor condition.

"The proposal aims to revive the existing structure, transforming it from an unattractive eyesore to once again making a valuable and advantageous contribution to Lowestoft’s historic High Street and conservation area."