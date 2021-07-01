News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Popular theatre prepares to open once more

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:50 AM July 1, 2021   
The stage is set for Jez Bond at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft.

The stage is set for Jez Bond at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Players

A popular amateur dramatics society is stepping up preparations to host its first of "many exciting events" later this month.

After a long break due to the continuing Coronavirus crisis, the Lowestoft Players will reopen the Players Theatre to the public on Friday, July 30.

Magician and entertainer Jez Bond will be performing in Lowestoft for one night only on July 30.

Jez Bond performing one of his illusions

Jez Bond performing one of his illusions. - Credit: Courtesy of Jez Bond

He will perform his brand new comedy show - Just Mucking About! - which features jokes, magic and explosions, at 7pm at the Players Theatre in Battery Green Road.

Suitable for all the family, Ryan Takman - from The Players Theatre, who arranged Jez’s visit - said: “This will be the first live show at The Players Theatre since we have had our new heating and ventilation system installed.

You may also want to watch:

"We’ve also been busing carrying out some internal decorations to our splendid building."

Jez Bond is a member of the esteemed Magic Circle and tickets for the show range from £8 to £10 per person.

To book visit the Players Theatre box office www.playerstheatre.info/ or call 01502 770020.


Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested following fight after England's Euros win over Germany
  2. 2 Man 'besotted' with barmaid breaches court order banning him from contact
  3. 3 Two motocross bikes stolen from Lowestoft garage in overnight raid
  1. 4 Man jailed for six years after 'deplorable' attack on Lowestoft officers
  2. 5 'A rare opportunity' - Beautiful area of land near Beccles set for auction
  3. 6 New accommodation unveiled to help support former rough sleepers
  4. 7 Latest on bid to reopen vandal-hit toilet blocks
  5. 8 Lowestoft road to be closed for 'drainage works'
  6. 9 Couple leave award-winning Suffolk pub to launch charcuterie business
  7. 10 New homes unveiled at site of historic pub in Lowestoft
Theatre
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two-way traffic lights will be in operation on Waveney Drive in Lowestoft for three days as roadwork

Woman seriously injured after being hit by careless reversing driver

Jane Hunt

person
Police are appealing for help to identify a man and a woman they want to speak to in connection with a theft of a wallet.

Police appeal after wallet with £1,100 lost in DIY shop

Sarah Hussain

person
Stock image.

Suffolk Live

Man suffers broken leg in serious crash on A12

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
John Potter, who runs Potters Resort, pictured before confirming the firm is in consultation with st

'Booked up but no staff': Tourism bosses' new problem

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus