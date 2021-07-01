Popular theatre prepares to open once more

Published: 6:50 AM July 1, 2021

The stage is set for Jez Bond at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Players

A popular amateur dramatics society is stepping up preparations to host its first of "many exciting events" later this month.

After a long break due to the continuing Coronavirus crisis, the Lowestoft Players will reopen the Players Theatre to the public on Friday, July 30.

Magician and entertainer Jez Bond will be performing in Lowestoft for one night only on July 30.

Jez Bond performing one of his illusions. - Credit: Courtesy of Jez Bond

He will perform his brand new comedy show - Just Mucking About! - which features jokes, magic and explosions, at 7pm at the Players Theatre in Battery Green Road.

Suitable for all the family, Ryan Takman - from The Players Theatre, who arranged Jez’s visit - said: “This will be the first live show at The Players Theatre since we have had our new heating and ventilation system installed.

You may also want to watch:

"We’ve also been busing carrying out some internal decorations to our splendid building."

Jez Bond is a member of the esteemed Magic Circle and tickets for the show range from £8 to £10 per person.

To book visit the Players Theatre box office www.playerstheatre.info/ or call 01502 770020.



