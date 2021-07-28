Theatre promises 'a very warm welcome' as it prepares for reopening

Published: 6:30 AM July 28, 2021

Jez Bond, family friendly entertainer, who will be performing at the Players Theatre in Lowestoft on Friday, July 30. - Credit: Jez Bond

Fun for all the family is set to be showcased as a popular theatre opens its doors to the public this week for the first time since lockdown.

The Players Theatre in Lowestoft will be reopening its doors on Friday - with a very warm welcome being provided to all ticket holders.

Hitting the stage will be the Britain’s Got Talent entertainer Jez Bond, who will be performing his brand new family friendly show Just Mucking About.

Featuring jokes and magic, the show will be performed at The Players Theatre on Battery Green Road at 7pm on July 30, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

It will also be the first time that the Theatre’s new heating and cooling ventilation system will be used.

The system - costing more than £35,000 - was installed following a very successful Crowdfunder appeal by The Lowestoft Players, who own the building, during the winter.

Sally Jermyn, front of house volunteer at the Theatre, said: “I’m so looking forward to welcoming theatregoers back into our wonderful building.

“It’s been such a long time since we’ve been able to stage a show.

"Although the weather forecast for the day is changeable we will definitely be putting the new ventilation system to good use, and no matter what the temperature is, in or out, we promise that everyone will be given a very warm welcome.”

Jez Bond is a member of the esteemed Magic Circle and with tickets for this show ranging from just £8 to £10 per person it’s the perfect staycation treat for all of the family.

To book please visit the Players Theatre box office - www.playerstheatre.info.

For those not able to use the online booking system please telephone 01502 770020.

Patrons are being asked to wear a mask or face covering as they enter, move around and exit the building.

They are also advised to wear their mask when seated during the show, except of course when eating or drinking.