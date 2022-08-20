News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Pleasurewood Hills nominated for national award

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:35 PM August 20, 2022
The owners of Pleasurewood Hills have rescued Drayton Manor from administration. Picture: Archant

Wipeout at Pleasurewood Hills - Credit: Archant

A Lowestoft theme park is in the running to win a national award in a host of different categories.

Pleasurewood Hills, located in Leisure Way, has been nominated for nine awards at the UK Theme Park Awards 2022.

The awards the park has been nominated for are Best Theme Park for Families, Best Seaside Park, Best Live Entertainment, Best Play Experience, Best Mascot, Best Halloween Event, Best Social Media Engagement, Best Customer Service and Best Value.

But Pleasurewood Hills faces stiff competition and is up against national names such as Alton Towers, LEGOLAND Windsor and Adventure Island to be named the best.

Founded in 1983, Pleasurewood Hills offers more than 35 rides, shows and attractions while also being home to the popular rollercoaster Wipeout.

People in the UK can vote for their favourite theme parks and a shortlist is then compiled using public nominations and help from an expert panel of judges.

In total, 36,828 nominations were received.

Elsewhere in the region, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach and ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure have also been nominated for awards.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Thieves broke into a rear garden and stole a hot tub overnight in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Thieves break into garden and steal hot tub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft beach lifeguards and RNLI lifeboat Patsy Knight at Newcombe Sands.

Warning as RNLI crew called out to sandbank to rescue paddleboarders

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Knife found in Subway tuna sandwich

Shock as knife found in Subway tuna sandwich

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Weather warning for thunderstorms in Suffolk extended

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon