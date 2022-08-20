Pleasurewood Hills nominated for national award

A Lowestoft theme park is in the running to win a national award in a host of different categories.

Pleasurewood Hills, located in Leisure Way, has been nominated for nine awards at the UK Theme Park Awards 2022.

The awards the park has been nominated for are Best Theme Park for Families, Best Seaside Park, Best Live Entertainment, Best Play Experience, Best Mascot, Best Halloween Event, Best Social Media Engagement, Best Customer Service and Best Value.

But Pleasurewood Hills faces stiff competition and is up against national names such as Alton Towers, LEGOLAND Windsor and Adventure Island to be named the best.

Founded in 1983, Pleasurewood Hills offers more than 35 rides, shows and attractions while also being home to the popular rollercoaster Wipeout.

People in the UK can vote for their favourite theme parks and a shortlist is then compiled using public nominations and help from an expert panel of judges.

In total, 36,828 nominations were received.

Elsewhere in the region, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach and ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure have also been nominated for awards.