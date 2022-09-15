Stunning portrait, poem and day of singing dedicated to the Queen

Part of Desmond Baldry's stunning portrait of the Queen. - Credit: ANDREW MCMEEKIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Memorial services, a stunning portrait, poem and performance have all been dedicated to the memory of the Queen.

Further poignant recollections have been shared across Lowestoft and the east Suffolk district as tributes have been paid in remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This Sunday, September 18, a memorial service will be held in Pakefield Church at 6.30pm.

A spokesman said: "In recent days, we will have seen the outpouring of people around the country and, indeed, the world, in expressing loving tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Pakefield Church. - Credit: Eric Johnstone

"On Sunday a memorial service will be held in Pakefield's beautiful clifftop church to which you are invited to join with our whole community in expressing our praise and thanks for the Queen's long, dedicated reign and ask for continuing support to King Charles III."

Next Saturday, September 24 a special 'Singing Day' is being dedicated to the memory of the Queen.

With Pakefield Singers celebrating the 20th year since their foundation, the latest event has seen "an exciting and iconic musical piece" chosen by the choir for their singing day at St. Mark’s Church, Oulton Broad on Saturday, September 24.

The Pakefield Singers choir. - Credit: Pakefield Singers

The special 'Come and Sing Mozart!' day will feature the famous Requiem, and a group spokesman said: "Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen, it is appropriate that the day spent exploring this poignant work will be dedicated to her memory.

"The event is open to all singers, whether they have sung the music before or not."

Led by Vetta Wise, well-known vocal specialist and director of Pakefield Singers, who will be accompanied by Tim Patient on organ, this event "is part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the choir" and they are looking forward to welcoming singers, both individuals and from other choirs, to spend the day enjoying this choral masterpiece with them.

Booking is now open and application forms can be obtained from 01502 722906 or emailing pakefieldsingers@gmail.com.

Places cost £14 and will include tea, coffee and cake.

With the Queen and Prince Philip visiting Oulton Broad and Lowestoft on August 1, 1985, among those present to meet the Queen was former long serving Waveney District councillors Trevor and Rita Carter.

Between them, Mr and Mrs Carter served for 45 years on Waveney District Council before they stepped down in May 2002.

Back in 2002, the then retiring Waveney District councillors Trevor and Rita Carter. - Credit: Archant

Since the council's formation in 1974, they were the only married couple to have both served as chairman of the council during their time at Waveney.

Rita and Trevor Carter met the Queen at the opening of Lowestoft Museum at Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Rita and Trevor Carter

Recalling the official opening of Lowestoft Museum in Broad House in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad in 1985, Mrs Carter - pictured shaking hands with the Queen - said: "Trevor and I met the Queen at the celebration of the museum at Everitt’s Park in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft."

Kirkley businessman Desmond Baldry - who runs the Adams Family Shoppe but is also an accomplished portrait artist - created this stunning portrait of the Queen to remember a remarkable reign.

Desmond Baldry's stunning portrait of the Queen. - Credit: ANDREW MCMEEKIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Champion fundraiser and keen poet Zoiyar Cole - who "had a great, memorable day" after being invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace with her fundraising friend Janet Ellis in 2009 - came up with the following poem in memory of the Queen - entitled 'Our Remarkable Queen'.

Fundraiser Zoiyar Cole's collection of poems. - Credit: ARCHANT

It said:

Sadly our gracious Queen has died

She was admired from over the world with great pride.

For over seventy years She was our Queen

The longest reigning Monarch there’s ever been.

She was a glorious young woman at Her Coronation

She declared Her vows and fulfilled Her vocation.

She was held in great esteem from all over the world

Now great sorrow and sadness is being unfurled.

The Queen carried out Her duty with true dedication

From the very first day of Her Coronation.

Our Nation is grief stricken, overwhelmed with sorrow

The Royal Family are left with a big hollow.

She was the Nation's precious treasure

A jewel in the crown we will remember forever.

God save the King.