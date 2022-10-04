Service to honour heroes who gave their lives during Second World War

The brave service of sailors in the Second World War is set to remembered as a poignant event returns this weekend.

The Royal Naval Patrol Service’s annual reunion service will be held at their wartime headquarters in Lowestoft on Saturday, October 8.

Heroes who gave their lives during the Second World War will be honoured at the 47th annual service of remembrance at Belle Vue Park in Lowestoft, where a memorial to fallen service members is based.

During the Second World War, the town was the central depot of the RNPS, whose main role was minesweeping and anti-submarine marine warfare duties to keep vital supply lines open.

The headquarters, HMS Europa, was in the Sparrow’s Nest Gardens with other bases around the town.

There were about 66,000 men in the Patrol Service serving in 6,000 ships of which 14,000 were killed and 600 ships were lost.

Almost 100 people gathered at the war memorial for last year's service on Saturday, October 2 which was attended by Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, and was conducted by Rev Peter Paine, Port Chaplain of the Mission to Seafarers with the association’s president Garry Titmus and vice president David Braybrooke also taking part.

Leo Whisstock, national secretary of the RNPS Association, said: "We have our Royal Naval Patrol Service annual reunion service on Saturday, October 8 at 11am in Belle Vue Park.

"This will be followed by the salute and 'sunset' ceremony outside our museum in Sparrows Nest Gardens.

"All members of ex-service associations and their standards are welcome as well as the general public.

"Our museum will be open for people to see our new displays."

The reunion allows people to fondly remember and support the men, who manned the small minesweepers and escort vessels as they saw service in all waters of the world and carried out duties to keep vital supply lines open.

Between August 1939 and May 1945 the Patrol Service reached a manpower level of more than 60,000 - with every member of the Patrol Service likely to have gone through the headquarters establishment of HMS Europa in Lowestoft.