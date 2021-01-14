News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police concerned for welfare of missing man



Jasper King

Published: 8:58 AM January 14, 2021   
ian

Ian Tattersall was last seen at Oulton Broad North railway station at 11am on Wednesday, January 13. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 44-year-old man.

Ian Tattersall was last seen at Oulton Broad North railway station at 11am on Wednesday, January 13.

Ian is described as male, white, with light brown hair and a beard.  He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and baseball cap. 

Officers and Ian’s family are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting ref PID 132543

