Popular tradition sees all creatures great and small congregate outdoors
All creatures great and small descended on grounds close to a Lowestoft-area church for a popular pet service.
A special outdoor service was held in Pakefield on Sunday as scores of animals were blessed on the field outside Pakefield Church Hall.
The pets enjoyed the attention as hymns were sung and themed prayers said before the Rev Sharon Lord and recently arrived curate Becki Bensusan toured the field to bless the pets and offer food treats to some.
Mrs Lord said: “This is the second pet service that I have taken.
"I am carrying on a tradition set by my predecessor and today is actually the patronal festival for our church All Saints and St Margaret and she was an animal lover as well – so it is really appropriate.
"We have had a brilliant response with guinea pigs, chickens, rabbits, a tortoise and even a Hissing Cockroach together with many dogs and two cats brought along by their owners.
"It was also the first special service that our curate Becki has been involved in – so it was great that she joined me in blessing each animal here today.”
