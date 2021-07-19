Popular tradition sees all creatures great and small congregate outdoors

Gallery

Published: 3:45 PM July 19, 2021

A dog being blessed

All creatures great and small descended on grounds close to a Lowestoft-area church for a popular pet service.

A special outdoor service was held in Pakefield on Sunday as scores of animals were blessed on the field outside Pakefield Church Hall.

Curate Becki Bensusan addressing the congregation

The pets enjoyed the attention as hymns were sung and themed prayers said before the Rev Sharon Lord and recently arrived curate Becki Bensusan toured the field to bless the pets and offer food treats to some.

Rev Sharon Lord meets a Madagascan Hissing Cockroach

Mrs Lord said: “This is the second pet service that I have taken.

"I am carrying on a tradition set by my predecessor and today is actually the patronal festival for our church All Saints and St Margaret and she was an animal lover as well – so it is really appropriate.

Rev Sharon Lord, Sarah Pastre and curate Becki Bensusan with tortoise 'Alan'

"We have had a brilliant response with guinea pigs, chickens, rabbits, a tortoise and even a Hissing Cockroach together with many dogs and two cats brought along by their owners.

Curate Becki Bensusan, Katie Mills and Rev Sharon Lord holding chickens

"It was also the first special service that our curate Becki has been involved in – so it was great that she joined me in blessing each animal here today.”

A scene from the special outdoor Pets Service

Evelyn-Jo Mills with her rabbit 'Lickety'

Sarah Pastre with her five-year-old tortoise 'Alan'




